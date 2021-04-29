CHTV to cover ceremonies

CHTV has begun work on several projects before the year’s end. CHTV will cover the National Honor Society recognition ceremony and CLASS awards as well as baseball and track sectionals. This happens as CHTV prepares to end the year according to CHTV supervisor Brandy Ostojic. “Trying to keep the momentum going for our five more shows I think we have.”

Co-station manager and senior Elise Timpe said her work on the popular segment Jacob Tries, in which Jacob Young tries various subjects like dating, is also coming to a close. “It’s very sad because it’s been something that’s taken up two years of my life, but (Jacob and I) are going to the same college so we’ve talked about continuing it in college as a complete joke.”

In addition to this, CHTV will also work on senior tribute videos for some of the last shows, where Ostojic has invited all senior staff members to go on air. “We’re just trying to make it fun since this years been so crazy,” said Ostojic.

Timpe said that the CHTV staff did a good job this year considering all the challenges. “We had pre-recorded shows last semester, I think everyone did an amazing job at getting right back into live shows because they are stressful, they are kind of hard, but I’m really proud of everything we’ve been able to do this year,” she said.

Visit this link to access the CHTV YouTube channel.