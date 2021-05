For freshman Braeden White, the morning of Mother’s Day dawns the same way it has for many years before: with breakfast of citrus pancakes for his mother in bed and a necklace as a present. However, White also said the…

With March 20 marking first day of spring, students, staff share benefits of gardening, spending time outside According to sophomore Josie Paxton, the changing seasons means she can once again go on long hikes and sit outside. Paxton said, “I spend a lot of time outside when the weather is nice... I go on a lot of…

GRAPHIC PERSPECTIVE: MELTDOWN To see more works by Daniel Tian, click here. To see more works by Sowmya Chundi, click here. To see more issues of the HiLite, click here.

Students recognize, celebrate Valentines Day in different ways Japanese students at CHS sister school talk about Valentines, White Day traditions The morning of Valentines Day in Seikyo Gakuen High School in Osaka, Japan, sister school of CHS, dawns with friends cooing over handmade chocolates made by their peers.…

With St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, students, teachers talk about Irish culture, stereotypes at CHS Despite growing up in the U.S., senior Maylee O’Brien always felt connected to her Irish heritage. “A couple years ago, my family visited Ireland and it was probably my favorite trip of all time,” she said. “It was absolutely beautiful,…