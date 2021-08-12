House prepared, planning for upcoming fall events, to have first meeting Sept. 7

Caption (Submitted Photo Annie Salter): Julia Muller, Speaker of the House and senior, poses with another Cabinet member during last year’s Dance Marathon. According to Muller, Cabinet members are excited for the upcoming events this fall, such as the Race for Riley Color Run and Tailgate For Life.

Speaker of the House Julia Muller will meet with other Cabinet members on Sept. 7 alongside Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff. During the meeting, Muller said members will talk about the events taking place next month.

“Our first house meeting will be on Sept. 7 which we are so excited for,” Muller said. “We also have our Race For Riley Color Run on Sept. 18 and our Tailgate For Life before the homecoming football game.”

Before these events, according to Muller, members will plan and work in advance during and after their SSRT meetings.

“We have the committee meet and set dates after school to organize and plan the event. (We) then work for about a month leading up to (the) event,” Muller said.

Furthermore, unlike last year, Muller said the Cabinet will have more flexibility regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We are ready to be flexible and change our plans in case we (face any obstacles),” Muller said.

Wolff also said the pandemic has affected the Cabinet’s agenda and hopes to move more events outside this year.

“We are trying to plan these events in an ever changing culture and we are dealing with the ramifications of COVID-19,” Wolff said. “With the stuff that we are planning, we hope to go outside.” By Daniel Kim