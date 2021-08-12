Carmel Orchestras push back rehearsal times

Another school year has started for Carmel Orchestras and students have returned to sitting in a traditional arc formation with their seats spaced at least three feet apart.

According to Maggie Hite, Associate Director of Orchestras, “We had to push back the rehearsal time to accommodate the change to the school day.”

The Philharmonic rehearses every Monday from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Symphony rehearses every Monday from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m. and every Thursday from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Most of the Thursday afternoon rehearsals are spent in student-led sectionals.

According to Rachel Wu, a member of Symphony Orchestra and junior, said that the new rehearsal times impacted her schedule.

“Because of the change in school start and end time, I usually get home pretty late. On days where I have to go to rehearsal, I have to stay up late to finish my homework,” Wu added, “However, I’ve basically gotten used to the new schedule already so it is okay for me.” By Jasmine Zhang