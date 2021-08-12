Pinnacle yearbook staff to begin work towards first content deadline

Naomi Grossman, Pinnacle editor in chief and senior, picked up a yearbook order form outside of Room C145. She said the order form directs students to order their yearbook online, as well as explaining pricing and other significant information.

The Pinnacle yearbook staff is beginning work for the first content deadline taking place on Sept. 27. The deadline will contain 40 pages worth of content spreads.

According to Pinnacle Staff Adviser Claire Burke, the pages will center around fall events and sports content. She said the amount of pages due was decreased from previous years’ first deadlines so editors will not be overwhelmed, but the additional pages will be added in future deadlines.

“The first deadline is always the most overwhelming of the year,” Naomi Grossman, Pinnacle editor in chief and senior, said. “But we’re so excited and proud of our design, and can’t wait to see how it turns out.”

Grossman said she is very excited about being in person and covering social events that did not occur last year due to COVID-19 precautions. She said she believes that the content coming from in-person events will be important to this year’s yearbook.

Grossman said, “The social aspect of yearbook is the biggest part.”

Both Burke and Grossman said they implore students to purchase their yearbooks as soon as possible. Yearbooks can be purchased online at Yearbookcenter.com with order number 171777. The early order price of $45 will be raised to $52 after Sept. 10. By Maddie Misterka