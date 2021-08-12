Carmel Clay Schools adjusts COVID-19 protocol

Superintendent Michael Beresford smiles for the photo. According to Beresford, he is proud of how the district is adjusting to the new school year and the changing COVID-19 protocols.

In accordance with the updated quarantine rules laid out by the Indiana State Health Department, the Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) district is not requiring students to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 if they were wearing masks. However, close contacts of the positive individual who are unvaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days and return to school on day 15. However, if the student quarantines for seven days and tests negative on or after day five, they will return to CHS on day eight. Close contacts who are vaccinated or those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days should monitor their symptoms for the next 14 days, but they do not need to quarantine.

Additionally, the CCS district is requiring masks for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, as well as maintaining three feet of physical distance when possible.

According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, he feels excited for the year and encourages students and staff to work together to get through this period.

“Our motto this year is ‘the Pack is Back’. I’m hopeful that we can go all year and have the kids stay together. If we work with each other, we can keep this virus out,” Beresford said. “You know, don’t stop believing. This will eventually end, we will be OK and we will get to live life like we used to.”

According to Ruchi Prakash, Club Med president and senior, she is glad that the district is requiring makss again and is looking forward to in-person club meetings.

“It was really smart to bring the mask mandate again. Now because of that, I am happy that we get to come back in-person and meet together once more. I am very excited to do more labs and group projects again,” Prakash said via email.

The CCS district is now requiring masks and will continue to update their protocol as the year progresses. For more information about contact tracing and the district’s approach to COVID-19, check the CCS website.