Green Action Club to meet and plan projects in the LGI on Sept. 27

Sponsor of the Green Action Club (GAC), Carey Anderson, looks at the website for Trick or Trash and the Carmel Green Initiative in room F104. These are projects the GAC plans to participate in in the upcoming weeks. Anderson said the GAC has a high presence in Carmel’s leadership and its members work with the community on projects and plans to raise awareness for the environment.

The Green Action Club (GAC) will host its next meeting on Sept. 27 in the large group instruction (LGI) room. At this meeting, members will plan for its meeting with the mayor of Carmel, James Brainard, to discuss Carmel’s plans for upcoming climate action plans. They will also discuss and plan for other upcoming events.

Recently, the club had an activity at the Carmel Electric Ride and Drive event, according to Maanya Rajesh, GAC leader and senior.

“We had a booth there and we promoted our tree planting petition (for) 10,000 trees under Miles Nelson, (Carmel City Council member),” she said. “We also got some signatures for our statewide Confronting the Climate Crisis petition (and) we’re on our way to 20,000 signatures. Our booth was with another local organization here called Carmel Green Initiative and we were able to talk to people there about climate change and the importance of getting involved and to talk to them about all the initiatives that we’re doing.”

Rajesh said next week, the GAC will work with Confront the Climate Crisis on a climate strike press conference to raise awareness for climate change.

“Our climate strike is on Sept. 24, Friday. It’s from noon to 3, so if you head to West Lafayette, you would still have time to get back before the Homecoming game,” she said. “So, (I) definitely encourage everyone to go and check that out. Come and show support for climate action.”

The club also has an event planned for October called Trick or Trash, according to the sponsor of the GAC, Carey Anderson.

“We’re working right now with the fact that during Halloween, we have so many people that just throw away their candy wrappers,” she said. “We (want to) recycle (those candy wrappers) and so we have ordered boxes and we will be putting out a school initiative that (asks) everybody who loves candy (to) please bring candy wrappers for recycling.”

Anderson said the club is growing in members and encourages more students to join.

“Anybody can still join,” she said. “We want people to empower themselves in this area and help others be more aware of the world around them.” By Ryan Zhang