Students in Japanese 3 adjust to the new in-person schedule

Japanese 3 students believe that coming back fully in person has benefited them in learning Japanese. A Japanese 3 student and junior Laura Bowers, says coming back in person allows her to go out of her comfort zone and socialize more.

“Because I’m a shy person, I like it when we get to talk to our partners because it lets me socialize more,” Bowers said.

Senior Lilian Williams is taking Japanese 3 and says that in class they often get to talk to their partners.

“In class, we get to do a lot of activities like different Japanese games without partners,” Williams said.

Japanese teacher Tiffany Litzelman said, “I always like the students to talk among one another because they can feel more comfortable with speaking the language.” By Michelle Wan.