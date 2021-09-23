WHJE begins broadcasting of Carmel Rugby Club, planning for Ghosts and Goblins

Sean Grove, events manager and senior, speaks with Zach Browning, co-sports director and senior, in a live studio during class. Grove, who is in charge of planning for Ghosts and Goblins 5k/2k said, “(WHJE) provide (s) microphones, setups, and all the music that’s going on there this year. We’ll have Scott Sander there, who is actually on the news. He’ll be the emcee for the day, and we’ll get to meet him and stuff like that so that will be really cool.”

WHJE is settled into the school year with both live shows and new initiatives in the works. These initiatives include broadcasting of Carmel Rugby Club and planning for the annual Ghosts and Goblins 5k/2k, which the Carmel Education Foundation will host on Oct. 23 starting at 8:30 a.m.

WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said WHJE is able to get the live shows and new activities running due to new equipment.

“We have had quite a lot of new equipment in the station recently, which is much needed. We did a fundraiser last semester called Radiothon. So we’re beginning to (see) the results of that; we’ve had lots of new headphones come in to make everybody’s life easier. (Additionally), we have gotten lots of more professional recording machines, not phones” James said. “(Also), we have got a new recording studio, which we’re calling the “Crime Junkie studio” because we are sponsored by the person who makes the Crime Junkie podcast series.”

With regards to the Ghosts and Goblins event, Sean Grove, WHJE events manager and senior, who is in charge of planning for WHJE’s role in the event, said this role is an important one.

“Ghosts and Goblins is a run (that is held) every year by the Carmel Education Foundation (and) we help out just about every year with DJing the event as well as promoting it,” Grove said. “We have a platform that reaches the general public and Carmel, so we produce multiple promos and PSAs about the events trying to get people to go do it, as well as DJing the night before as people are picking up all their stuff and the day of the actual race.”

In addition, Grove said this event not only goes towards helping students at Carmel Clay Schools but also is a fun activity to participate in.

“There is a lot of good that comes from the Carmel Education Foundation. (For example), a lot of the money that you see teachers spending on different things that they buy for the classrooms is not funded by the school (and the) Carmel Education Foundation certainly helps out with a lot of that stuff. So it’s definitely a great charity to support,” Grove said. “(Also), it’s obviously really fun running in the event.” By Tsion Daniel