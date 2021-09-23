All+Availability+for+Abortion+Rights

Abortion rights should be available to all women no matter the circumstances

With the recent Supreme Court bans on most abortion rights in Texas and other places around the country, many women have been fearing for their reproductive rights. The government is taking away rights to freely and safely get an abortion.

It is a woman’s right to choose what she does with her own body. Whether a person is anti-abortion or not, all people able to get pregnant should have that choice. There are so many different situations in which a women would need to get an abortion and whether you personally believe in it or not, the option should be available no matter what. For example, teenagers not yet ready for motherhood, women who are raped and end up pregnant financial issues, and so much more could be reasons someone would consider an abortion.

If abortion rights are taken away many women will still get abortions. They will just be more dangerous and there will be more chance for failure or for the women to die. Keeping safe abortions available will make many of these difficult decisions for these people easier knowing they are in good hands. This will put less stress, less shame, and more comfort on the woman going through this. Less women would die from childbirth complications or unsafe abortion complications.

To add on, getting an abortion is not an easy choice for anyone. If a woman wants to get an abortion, usually it is for a valid reason. It takes a lot of consideration thinking about the different outcomes of what could happen if someone gets an abortion versus if they didn’t. Their lives would be completely changed because of an abortion.

Raising a child takes a lot of time, effort, and money. Many women aren’t ready to commit to that yet. By giving women the choice of what to do with their body, many would feel safer and more taken care of. The adoption programs wouldn’t be overflowing. Women would be more in control of their own body than the government is. Just because a woman has the choice of abortion or raising a child, does not necessarily mean they are being forced to think about an abortion.

To conclude, Women’s March has been planning multiple marches around the country to help gain back women’s rights. If CHS students are interested, Women’s March has put together an event in Noblesville, Ind. on Oct. 2 that starts at 2 p.m.