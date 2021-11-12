November Litebox: Eye on the Ball

Q&A with School Resource Officer (SRO) Shane VanNatter on his, Carmel Police Department’s participation in… What is No-Shave November? “It’s a national effort to raise awareness and raise money for a number of health issues that generally affect men. We (at the Carmel Police Department) have an officer whose wife suffers from leukemia, so we…

Review: The French Dispatch and Escaping Eye Candy [MUSE] There are very few directors with a style as easily recognizable as Wes Anderson’s. Anderson is the strange example of a director whose style is outside of the mainstream and yet gets recognition, attention and big stars anyways. Could Gregg…

Recent media capitalizes on Princess Diana Spencer's death by exposing her personal struggles, not giving… Although it has been 24 years since her tragic death, it seems as if Princess Diana Spencer has gained more attraction and adoration than when she was alive, if that is even possible. The former Princess of Wales is universally…