November Litebox: Eye on the Ball

Luke Miller

Junior and varsity soccer player Annika Nelson throws the ball back in during the State championship soccer game on Oct. 30. The girls team faced Homestead High School at the IUPUI Carroll Stadium. After a tough game, the team lost 2-1, concluding their season.

November 12, 2021

Junior and varsity soccer player Annika Nelson throws the ball back in during the State championship soccer game on Oct. 30. The girls team faced Homestead High School at the IUPUI Carroll Stadium. After a tough game, the team lost 2-1, concluding their season.
