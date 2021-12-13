Champions Together starts planning for their next events

Champions Together will start planning for their next events in November and December. “November and December are more of planning months for us on Champions Together.” says Ellie Marsella, a committee member of Champions Together. They will start planning for the next events and normally there are no events during this time. “After winter break is when most of our bigger events happen like Mr.Carmel which takes months of planning.” says Marsella. The next upcoming events consist of the swim clinic on January 29th and the basketball and cheer clinic on February 11th. These are the two main ones in progress of being finalized right now. “It’s been most exciting to be able to have events this year that were unable to happen last year due to covid so it is nice to be a part of the full Champions Together experience.” says Sophia Symanski, another member of Champions Together. By Hibba Mahmood