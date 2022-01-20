Women’s swim team to compete in Sectional Championship Feb. 7, looks forward to tournament season

The women’s swim team will compete at the Sectional Championships on Feb. 7 at Noblesville High School. The preliminary round was postponed to Feb. 5 due to inclement weather conditions, which postponed the final to Feb. 7. Every member of the women’s swim team who competed in the preliminaries advanced to the final.

The Greyhounds are expected to dominate at the Sectional and again at the State Final on Feb. 11-12. However, MacKenna Leiske, member of the varsity women’s swim team and senior, said she does not take the team’s success for granted.

“For me, the most important thing to remember about our streak is that nothing is guaranteed. We still have to put in the work and give our best because all the other teams are doing that exact same thing,” she said.

Chris Plumb, head coach of the women’s swim team, said he advises his swimmers to stay focused and confident during the tournament.

“My advice is trust your routine and training,” he said. “You have worked on your routine all season and now it is time to put it into action.”

For Leiske, this will be her last tournament as a Greyhound, but she said she wanted to stay involved beyond graduation.

“I loved my time as a Carmel swimmer and I will never forget the memories and friends I made on the team,” she said. “I have been swimming for Carmel for about 7 years now and I would definitely consider coming back to coach during the summers.”