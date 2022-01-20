Cabinet member, sponsor recount basketball tailgate as a success, plan auction dinner on Feb. 6 to Feb. 13

Basketball tailgate participants prepare for the game for the fundraiser event. According to Ella Konow, Cabinet member and senior, the basketball tailgate’s turnout rate was fantastic.

According to Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff, the Cabinet’s next event will be an auction dinner between Feb. 6 and Feb 13.

“We are planning our virtual auction and dinner nights for February 6 to 13,” Wolff said.

Ella Konow, Cabinet member and senior, said she is ecstatic about the auction dinner, which will feature a variety of restaurants from all around Carmel.

“I’m really excited for this event because we get to raise money for Riley by just eating at some of our favorite restaurants,” Konow said.

The Cabinet also hosted a basketball tailgate on Jan. 29, which Konow said went great with a phenomenal turnout rate.

“(The) basketball tailgate was a huge success. We had a ton of people attend, and everyone had lots of fun,” Konow said. “Because of the help of House and CHS students it was a very successful event and raised a lot for (Rileys Children’s Hospital).” By Daniel Kim