Green Action Club to meet and discuss plans on Feb. 28

Carey Anderson, Green Action Club (GAC) sponsor, looks at upcoming plans in room F104. Anderson said club members are pushing to make sure composting is implemented at CHS and are working in the community to encourage solar energy.

The Green Action Club (GAC) will meet on Feb. 28 in the large group instruction (LGI) room to work on initiatives. Members will discuss the progression of ongoing activities and look towards future plans.

According to Maanya Rajesh, GAC leader and senior, club members will work on Carmel’s Climate Action Plan. She said members will also work on a tree planting event.

“We’re partnering with (Carmel City Councilor) Myles Nelson for a 10,000 tree planting event this upcoming spring,” she said. “So we’re planning a lot of events and we’re continuing to do the sustainability education programs that we’ve been doing.”

GAC Sponsor Carey Anderson said she agreed with Rajesh and said club members plan to discuss raising awareness for the tree planting event at this meeting.

“Myles Nelson is working on something called the 10,000 Trees in Carmel Campaign and so what’s happening is we have a group of students that are working directly with him to come up with ways that these samplings of these trees will be distributed in the future,” she said. “And so kind of like getting the posters out, anywhere from social media, marketing, to actually a plan in place.”

Anderson said club members will start to look towards the end of the school year and think about locker cleanouts. She also said the education group of the club is continuing to work on developing presentations for elementary schools around Carmel.

“The education group is perfecting or changing their presentation for the elementary schools, so that it’s not just (about) composting. It will be a little bit more involved with other aspects of recycling and what the GAC really wants to portray,” she said.

Anderson said though it may be late in the school year, the GAC still welcomes anyone to join and assist with bettering the environment.

“We’re still looking for members. I feel like sometimes you do club callouts in September and (students) feel like they can’t join. We’re very much still active and we would very much still like people,” she said. By Ryan Zhang