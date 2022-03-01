Carmel eSports members continue participating in spring season

Carmel eSports members continue to participate in their spring Indiana High School eSports Network(IHSEN) season, the state league for eSports in Indiana, as they prepare for upcoming tournaments. They are currently in the third week of the season, and are preparing for tournaments once again since they finished their first break week last week.

According to Nico Zimmowitch, president of Carmel eSports and senior, “We are in the middle of the state league, and just the season state league, so pretty much everyone plays their weekly matches. They do their practices.”

According to the Carmel eSports calendar for this season, club members will practice for four consecutive days of the week until the end of the season starting from Monday. The games club members practice for include “Valorent” and “Chess” on Monday, “Rocket League,” “Tetris,” “Halo” and “League of Legends” on Tuesday, “Unified Super Smash Brothers,” “Overwatch” and “iRacing” on Wednesday and “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” and “Rainbow Six: Siege” on Thursday.

Yet, Dylan Gentilcore, Carmel eSports club sponsor and English teacher, said club members are mainly preparing for the Greyhound Battleground tournament, a virtual tournament set to occur on April 23 and 24. Gentilcore said he and club members were, “finalizing some sponsorship deals, and getting ourselves in a position where we can offer a quality tournament with good prizing for any high school in the country to participate virtually.”

Since only varsity teams can participate in the Semistate and State Finals, Gentilcore said the Greyhound Battlegrounds tournament will be one of the biggest tournaments for junior varsity players. According to Gentilcore, “Once playoffs kick off—that is going to be our varsity teams only—we hope to have all of our varsity teams in playoffs representing us at the Semistate and State Finals at Bendix arena in Southbend, Indiana.”

Zimmowitch said all varsity teams in the state league will participate in the Semistate and State Finals. According to Zimmowitch, “For Southbend it’s every State team, so every (varsity) team that plays in IHSEN is in there.” Zimmowitch also said the teams participating in State Finals are “Rocket League,” “Overwatch,” “Super Smash Brothers” and “Halo Infinite”, yet it’s uncertain whether “League of Legends” will participate or not.

As a last word to readers, Gentilcore reminds readers to stay updated at linktree/carmelesports.com. “If you’ve ever wanted to keep up with us, now is the time,” Gentilcore said. “We’ve got some big announcements coming, huge.” He later said he will not reveal this information beforehand since it is confidential. By Sreesh Chakravarthula