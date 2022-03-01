TEDxCHS to select executive board members for 2022-2023 school year

According to Ayaan Abbasi, TEDxCHS vice-president and senior, TEDxCHS will begin the interview process for next year’s executive board next week.

Club co-sponsor Allison Hargrove said she and co-sponsor Alan Wheeler will interview each of the candidates.

“We’ve found that our voice is important in these decisions because we understand the demands of the club, as well as the necessary skill sets needed to effectively lead,” she said.

TEDxCHS is also meeting bi-weekly to work out the details of the coming year.

“We are avidly planning for the next conference,” Abbasi said. “By the end of this year, we hope to have a schedule for along with a theme idea so the team next year can start working on the details to make it even better.”

This year’s conference, which took place on Jan. 22, was, according to Abbasi, a resounding success with a sold-out audience.