Carmel Clay Public Library to host online book review volunteer opportunity for teenagers

On Mar. 15, the Carmel Clay Public Library will host their “Word on the Shelf” volunteer opportunity. Jamie Beckman, young adult department manager at the library said, “This is a great way for students who enjoy reading to review some of their favorite authors’ most recent books from the comforts of their home.”

Raghav Sriram
March 23, 2022

The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will host their annual Word on the Shelf volunteer opportunity for students grades 6 through 12 on Tuesday, Mar. 15. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult department manager at the Carmel Clay Public Library, CHS students who participate in this program will have the opportunity to gain volunteer hours if they are a member of the CCPL Teen Volunteer Corps (TVC).

“Word on the Shelf is an online event that the library is hosting,” Beckman said. “Students have the opportunity to spread the word about the most recently published young adult novels and review them for the library’s catalog all while gaining volunteer hours.”

“I really feel like this is a great opportunity for a lot of students at this school because it offers an incentive for students to read some of the latest, most modern books,” junior Lily Shukla said. “In English classes, we often are limited to the classics, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but I think that it is also important for students to read modern novels as well.”

Beckman said, “All you need to get started is a library card and a new book from the library’s print or digital collection.” By Raghav Sriram

