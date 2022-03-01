Green Action Club to meet and discuss initiatives on March 14

Carey Anderson, Green Action Club (GAC) sponsor, looks at the GAC meeting schedule and plans. Anderson said as CHS approaches the end of the school year, discussion surrounding the process of recycling and reusing school supplies will begin.

The Green Action Club (GAC) will meet on March 14 in the large group instruction (LGI) room after school. Members will discuss new possibilities for action in the community and look at the progression of ongoing plans.

According to Maanya Rajesh, GAC leader and senior, GAC leaders have not met to make plans for this month yet, but she said members will continue working on the ongoing initiatives.

“We’re kind of just meeting to plan. We’ll be breaking out into different groups discussing,” she said.

GAC sponsor Carey Anderson said like this upcoming meeting, club meetings usually include the same activities.

“People share (their ideas) and they bring it to the club. So if there’s something to do with political issues, they report on it. If there is something going on, for the education group, they report on it,” she said.

Anderson said members in the education group will continue to work on presentations and finding locations to educate a young audience.

“We’re still working on the education group, because we still would like to get some CHS students into the elementaries (to teach them),” she said.

Anderson said the club members may also look towards the end of the school year and begin planning for recycling and reusing activities.

“We’re getting close to graduation. It’s that time when we’re going to start getting back together and making sure that we have some type of book drive or some type of binder collection,” she said. “It’s called the locker clean out.”

Rajesh said members have made progress regarding ongoing initiatives.

“We have been meeting with city councilors regarding Carmel’s Climate Action Plan. We’ve been working with Carmel City Councilor Miles Nelson on our upcoming tree planting program,” she said.

Anderson agreed with Rajesh, however, she said some difficulties arose surrounding the 10,000 Trees in Carmel Campaign.

“We had a little hiccup with the actual meeting time of a Zoom meeting (with Nelson),” she said. “He gets busy, we get busy. So we’re hoping to reschedule that.”

Anderson said the GAC is continuing to grow and hopes additional members will join.

“We just had a new member join us and new members are always welcome. We have a way to contact through social media for instance if people are wondering if this is something for me. They can reach out. I encourage them to,” she said. “I love this club because of what comes out of the club. We usually try to implement to the school and this is a very large student body. So to be able to do that is pretty powerful.” By Ryan Zhang