Students in Spanish IV are starting a new project where they are create travel blog

Students in Spanish IV are asked to create travel blogs on Spanish speaking countries.

Spanish IV student Saajid Kahtri and junior, explains the process of the project.

“We are asked to make two blog posts and a video log for any Spanish speaking country.” Kahtri said.

Irene Zheng, Spanish IV student and junior, believes that this project allows her to practice her vocabulary.

“I really like this project because it is a creative way to help me practice speaking in Spanish.” Zheng said.

According to Spanish IV teacher Kazmierczak Sarah,

“Essentially students are using skills they have learned to make a travel blog.” By Michelle Wan