GKOMs to Meet with Freshmen April 20

Brooke Ye, GKOM member and junior, discusses GKOM sessions plans with sponsor Ryan Ringenberg. Ye said, “I’ve been enjoying our sessions and look forward to helping freshmen feel more supported throughout the rest of the school year.”

GKOMs will have their next connection session during SSRT on April 20, according to sponsor Ryan Ringenberg. He said the session will focus on continuing the “Social Emotional Learning” that was first introduced on the session of Sept. 17.

Sanya Bahl, GKOM council member and senior, said the connections have been successful and council decided no major changes will be made for the rest of the school year.

Bahl said, “It’s great to see that our sessions are going well, and council is confident that this trend will continue until the end of May.”

Gauri Srinath, GKOM member and junior, agreed with Bhal and said she has seen the progress of sessions over the course of the school year.

She said, “I can see that my freshmen group has become much more comfortable with sharing their questions or any school events that they are looking forward to, which is great to see.”

Srinath said that the April 20 session will focus on mindset and its accomplishments in achieving personal goals.