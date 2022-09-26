Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) planning annual spikeball tournament on Oct. 7

CMYC member and senior Kate Smith poses for a photo during the annual ultimate frisbee tournament on Sept. 24. Smith said she hopes to enhance connection within the council during the upcoming spikeball tournament.

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) plans to conduct its annual spikeball tournament on Oct. 7. According to CMYC member and senior Kate Smith, this event will be held in CHS’s upper fields from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All proceeds from the tournament will go to a charity of the winning team’s choice.

“Each team consists of two to three players and the cost of participating is $5 per person,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to this year especially because we will hopefully get more student participation. CMYC’s charity events are what uplifts the club and the community.”

Sponsor Candy Martin said events such as these improve connections within the CMYC council.

“We always look forward to the bond and camaraderie that the council builds each year when older members graduate and the new members join,” Martin said. “Some join CMYC as freshmen until they graduate and the friendships and family-like bond they gain is so rewarding.”

Smith encourages all to participate in the event for the experience and the charitable impact.

“The spikeball tournament is definitely one of my favorite events of the year,” Smith said. “Click the link in the bio of the Instagram account @cmycouncil to sign-up for this amazing tournament.”