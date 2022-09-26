WHJE prepares for upcoming Ghosts and Goblins event, other initiatives

With the end of the first quarter nearing, the WHJE staff is preparing for the fourteenth annual Ghosts and Goblins 5k/2k amongst several other initiatives. The Carmel Education Foundation will host the Ghosts and Goblins event on Oct. 22 starting at 9 a.m.

Bethany Ducat, blog manager and senior, said WHJE is currently producing promotional material for the upcoming event.

“We’re going to have some DJs there getting the music going and getting everybody hyped for the run and walk,” Ducat said. “WHJE plays great music so that’s definitely a bonus. Also, (the event) is just (a great opportunity) to get out with your friends and family and just have fun.”

In addition to the Ghosts and Goblins event, WHJE radio advisor Dominic James said the staff is working on several other initiatives.

James said, “We’ve been helping the football team raise money at car washes. (Additionally), we’ve got various plans already in motion for Rileython, which is coming up, to support the Dance Marathon push and so on.”

In light of the many projects WHJE is working on, Ducat said she is able to highlight the efforts of staff members through her role as blog manager.