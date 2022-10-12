Cabinet to lead Trick or Treat event for families on Oct. 29 at Murray Stadium

Carmel youth participate in the Race for Riley on Sept. 17. Allison “Allie” Wolf, Cabinet leadership team member and senior, said this event is a good example of how Cabinet reaches out to the entirety of the community. She said Cabinet welcomes families and children of all ages at the Trick or Treat event on Oct. 29.

This Saturday, the Cabinet will provide Halloween-related fun for local children and their families, which they have spent the past few weeks planning. This is after successfully putting together the Tailgate for Life charity event benefiting Riley Hospital that happened on Sept. 30.

According to Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff, COVID-19 restrictions had severely limited the scope of the Trick or Treat event in past years because Cabinet faced strict limitations on the “treats” they could actually give out. She said she looks forward to this year because most of these rules have been lifted.

“(Wearing masks) put restrictions on us even for food and drinks,” Wolff said. “At our events, because we had to be masked we couldn’t provide food and drinks which was limiting at some of the events that we did.”

Allison “Allie” Wolf, Cabinet leadership team member and senior, said Trick or Treat is relatively unique in its intended audience, which is young families rather than the CHS student body. Carmel parents and children can also look for Cabinet members “trick-or-treating” with red buckets on Oct. 31, fundraising for Riley Hospital.

She said, “We have Trick or Treat this Saturday at Murray, which is an event for kids and families with a bunch of fun games and activities related to Halloween.”