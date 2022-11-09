Green Action Club to meet and talk about community activities on Nov. 8

Carey Anderson, Green Action Club (GAC) sponsor, looks at the Trick or Trash website in Room F104. Anderson said she hopes to use this project to promote recycling at CHS rather than compete against other participants of the event.

The Green Action Club (GAC) will meet on Nov. 8 in the freshman large group instruction (LGI) room located in Room H121 to talk about ongoing plans and environmental opportunities. According to Julien Doty, GAC co-leader and senior, club members will create art by utilizing waste.

“We’re collecting laminating scraps and encouraging students to create like stained glass arts, we’d probably be working on that too. It’s really cool art project and when to recycle plastic scraps,” Doty said.

Doty said members will also plan to educate younger students about the importance of taking care of the environment.

“We’re talking about going into different elementary schools and middle schools and giving them a short blurb about the GAC and informing kids about how to be green and what they can do to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

GAC sponsor Carey Anderson said she agreed with Doty and said the club has made progress in reaching out to other schools and making connections.

“Ella Lipnik, GAC co-leader and junior, was able to talk to West Clay Elementary’s Green Team representative personally,” she said. “So I do feel that connection will allow us to have another presentation with at least with that elementary.”

Doty said besides educating students, the GAC has also made progress in returning composting to CHS. He said club members were able to request funds to support a composting program at CHS as well as other schools within the district.

“We got the school district to apply for a composting grant through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management,” he said. “So basically, every school in the district has applied for a $1000 grant to go towards composting and the school board will also subsidize 25% of that grant. So in other words, that’s $1,250 for a cafeteria composting (program).”

Doty also said club members have placed a few boxes around CHS to pick up candy wrappers after Halloween to encourage recycling.

“We’re collecting scraps from Halloween candy and if you go around CHS, you can find a Trick or Trash trash box,” he said. “It’s basically like a cardboard box with like some cool Trick or Trash and Halloween decor over it. So if you see one of those you could put your Halloween candy wrappers in and it will be a great way to recycle plastic.”

Anderson said she hopes to see new faces in the GAC to help support the environment.

“We’re always accepting new members,” she said. “They can come and jump in and get their voices heard if they’d like to be part of what we do, which is anything environmental. That’s why it’s called the GAC.” By Ryan Zhang