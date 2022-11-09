Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) to plan for Christkindlmarkt

Competitors in the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) annual spikeball tournament shake hands on Oct. 7. According to CMYC President Bhavi Vishnumolakala, all proceeds from this tournament went to charity and it had a great turnout.

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) is planning for the annual Holiday at Carter Green and Holiday in the Arts District events on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 respectively. According to CMYC president and junior Bhavi Vishnumolakala, CMYC will support the popular Christkindlmarkt through volunteer work.

“We are currently getting ready for the winter season, so when the city puts on Christkindlmarkt, we are very involved with that,” Vishnumolakala said. “CMYC doesn’t run this event but we help out with Santa and the kids booth. There are two separate events CMYC supports, Holiday at Carter Green and Holiday in the Arts District.”

Sponsor Candy Martin encourages interested students to consider applying this spring.

“In the February and March timeframe, we release the applications for the upcoming term,” Martin said. “Applicants must submit their applications by a certain time, and then the CMYC Executive Committee and CMYC Advisors review and discuss each applicant to see if they will move to an interview round or be asked to reapply the following year. Final decisions are normally made in May.”

Vishnumolakala said she also hopes that CMYC’s upcoming events will bolster involvement in the club.

“For people who are looking to up their chances, you can talk to members of the council and sit in on meetings,” Vishnumolakala said. “This will help you learn more about the council and help your application in general.”