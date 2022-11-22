CyberPatriot to host meeting Dec. 5, prepare for state competition on Dec. 10

CyberPatriot will have its next meeting after school on Dec. 5 in Room F104. According to David Racovan, CyberPatriot leader and junior, members will train with their individual teams in preparation for state competition on Dec. 10.

“The hardest part of some of these later rounds is the sheer depth of knowledge that you have to have to do well. They throw a lot of you and there’s a big time crunch,” Racovan said. “For example, for semifinals (following state competition), the number of challenges blooms from four to eight challenges total within the same six-hour period of time, and each individual challenge is much larger and much more difficult.”

CyberPatriot sponsor Carey Anderson said semifinals will take place after school on Jan. 20.

“The next round after state is semifinals and you get invited to semifinals. We’re hopeful that a couple of teams will be invited. (The state competition) could be the last time that all six teams compete so we’re pretty excited about that,” Anderson said.

Anderson said she is proud of CyberPatriot members for their hard work and accomplishments.

“We have four teams competing in (the) platinum division (top 30% of teams competing) and two teams (in the) gold division (middle 40% of teams competing), which is phenomenal,” she said. “This is a competition. This requires students to work outside of club time hours. These are dedicated individuals that I am extremely proud of and impressed with.”