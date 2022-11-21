Rho Kappa to host history trivia night on Dec. 8

John Carter, organizer and sponsor of Rho Kappa, works on setting up the trivia night taking place on Dec. 1. Carter said the trivia nights will primarily be focused on reviewing concepts for the final exam.

After a month of planning, Rho Kappa members will host the first trivia night of the school year. John Carter, organizer and sponsor of Rho Kappa, said the trivia nights will be split into two subjects.

“On Dec. 8 is the AP U.S. History trivia night. (This) will serve as review for the end of the semester as exams are approaching.”

Carter also explained the trivia night will offer prizes for the winners.

“It consists of 10 rounds of multiple choice (questions),” he said. “After each round there is a prize for the round winner. At the end of the night, the top two or three highest scoring teams win gift cards.”

Senior Laura Martens, president of Rho Kappa, said trivia night is a great way to make learning history fun.

“People form teams with their friends and have fun competing with the history-related trivia questions,” she said. “It is also a great place to talk and meet people with similar interests.”

She also said that planning trivia nights come with its challenges.

“The challenges of organizing a trivia night are numerous,” Martens said. “Booking rooms, times, comparing teacher schedules, creating questions, advertising, etc. are all challenges in and of themselves. I think the biggest challenge is making sure that everyone is on the same page and up to date on what individual members are planning. There’s a lot of moving pieces.”