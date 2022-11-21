Rho Kappa to host history trivia night on Dec. 8

Royce Brown
December 6, 2022
After a month of planning, Rho Kappa members will host the first trivia night of the school year. John Carter, organizer and sponsor of Rho Kappa, said the trivia nights will be split into two subjects.
“On Dec. 8 is the AP U.S. History trivia night. (This) will serve as review for the end of the semester as exams are approaching.”
Carter also explained the trivia night will offer prizes for the winners.
“It consists of 10 rounds of multiple choice (questions),” he said. “After each round there is a prize for the round winner. At the end of the night, the top two or three highest scoring teams win gift cards.”
Senior Laura Martens, president of Rho Kappa, said trivia night is a great way to make learning history fun.
“People form teams with their friends and have fun competing with the history-related trivia questions,” she said. “It is also a great place to talk and meet people with similar interests.”
She also said that planning trivia nights come with its challenges.
“The challenges of organizing a trivia night are numerous,” Martens said. “Booking rooms, times, comparing teacher schedules, creating questions, advertising, etc. are all challenges in and of themselves. I think the biggest challenge is making sure that everyone is on the same page and up to date on what individual members are planning. There’s a lot of moving pieces.”
0
Related Posts:
- Rho Kappa plans for Academic WorldQuest callout, prepares annual membership drive Members of Rho Kappa are preparing the callout meeting for Academic WorldQuest (AWQ). This annual competition, which focuses on international relations, is said to be a central part of participating in the club. Will Ronco, AWQ officer and junior, said…
- IUPUI to split by 2024, too soon to see implications After 52 years as a shared institution, IUPUI is splitting into two separate schools, Indiana University Indianapolis and Purdue University Indianapolis. On Aug. 12, the two universities announced the decision at their respective meetings. The transition is expected to be…
- Student musicians, band directors discuss playing music for multiple genre groups When a person begins their journey into music, many often encourage them to stay within their chosen genre. However, senior George Huang, who began to play the acoustic guitar at age 10, has a different approach to his music journey. …
- Producers should get consent before making biopics, avoid misrepresenting subjects Biopics created without the subject’s consent can damage their well-being and public image. Everywhere you look it seems new biopics–biographical movies about celebrities’ lives– are being created and streamed. Popular biopics like “The Crown,” “Blonde,” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer…
- CyberPatriot to host meeting Dec. 5, prepare for state competition on Dec. 10 CyberPatriot will have its next meeting after school on Dec. 5 in Room F104. According to David Racovan, CyberPatriot leader and junior, members will train with their individual teams in preparation for state competition on Dec. 10. “The hardest part…
- Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…