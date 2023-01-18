Math Club practices for upcoming competition on Feb. 7

For the rest of the semester, Math Club will meet in Room A300 due to club sponsor Joseph Broman’s change of classroom. The meetings will continue every Tuesday after school, working on problem-solving and team bonding skills.
According to Broman, Math Club is preparing for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) on Feb. 7. Math Club competed at the IUPUI High School Math Competition on Jan. 20. Broman said the club would like to participate in more competitions throughout the spring semester, including both individual and team competitions.
“What we’ll probably do is devote more time to the practice problems that IUPUI releases in the club, and anyone partaking in the individual AIME competition can work on that outside the club,” he said.
According to Grace Yang, club president and senior, Math Club will be reviewing practice problems at a gradual level to work on improvement for approaching competitions.
“We’re just going to practice some harder problems at a slow pace,” she said. “(We’re) just trying to build the difficulty for the next competition.” By Ella Guo
0
Related Posts:
- Q&A with teacher Laura Moore, photography and art How can you describe your work as a photographer? I have two avenues of photography, I have a license in photography education, and I carry a dual license. So I can teach English, but I can also teach photography. In…
- Men’s swim and dive to compete in Warrior Invitational on Jan. 20 The men’s swim and dive team will compete in the Warrior Invitational on Jan. 20. The Sectional will be Feb. 18. Noah Meroueh, swimmer and senior, said he is expecting a lot from himself and others on the team this…
- Performers discuss difficulties of competitive environments, nervousness Alyssa Fuhrman, Ambassadors member and senior, said individual competitions can cause nerves for her because of a variety of factors. She is in show choir and she said she has the opportunity to compete with a group a lot, but…
- Men’s wrestling team adjusting to changes, competes in Sectionals Jan. 28 The men’s wrestling team will compete against Hamilton Southeastern on Jan. 18. The team is preparing for Sectionals on Jan. 28. Cole Abbot, men’s wrestler and sophomore, said he has high expectations of what the team can accomplish this season.…
- Q&A with Evelyn Tennenhouse on Rock Climbing How did you get involved in rock climbing? So, I actually used to live in Ireland. That was just for a couple years, and I started there. I think it was just from going to a birthday party or something…
- Students hope to see changes to current sex-ed curriculum Junior Gabrielle “Gabby” Aitken is one of many students who has taken this school’s required health and wellness education class. Among other topics, teachers in this course go over the topic of sex education, but Aitken said she felt the…