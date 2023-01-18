Math Club practices for upcoming competition on Feb. 7

For the rest of the semester, Math Club will meet in Room A300 due to club sponsor Joseph Broman’s change of classroom. The meetings will continue every Tuesday after school, working on problem-solving and team bonding skills.

According to Broman, Math Club is preparing for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) on Feb. 7. Math Club competed at the IUPUI High School Math Competition on Jan. 20. Broman said the club would like to participate in more competitions throughout the spring semester, including both individual and team competitions.

“What we’ll probably do is devote more time to the practice problems that IUPUI releases in the club, and anyone partaking in the individual AIME competition can work on that outside the club,” he said.

According to Grace Yang, club president and senior, Math Club will be reviewing practice problems at a gradual level to work on improvement for approaching competitions.

“We’re just going to practice some harder problems at a slow pace,” she said. “(We’re) just trying to build the difficulty for the next competition.” By Ella Guo