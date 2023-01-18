Key Club to resume activities for the second semester

Key Club executive members address their members during one of their meetings. They are planning to do many more service projects in the second semester.

Key Club will resume activities for the new semester. David Jiang, Key Club co-vice president and sophomore, said he is excited to start the new semester.

“We look to build off of the feedback that you guys have given us and also expand on some of the opportunities provided for hours,” Jiang said. “We took a survey at the last meeting of last semester, and we look to adapt to a lot of the suggestions that our members gave us.”

The deadline to join Key Club has passed, according to sponsor Allyson Ward.

“We just ended a new membership drive on Jan. 18. In January, we are doing appreciation for the business department, and will be giving out cards and food.”

The next Key Club meeting will be on Jan. 25 in the Freshman Cafeteria at 9 a.m.