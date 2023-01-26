Q&A: Winter Formal with Senate sponsor, student body president

Darshini Shankar
January 26, 2023
Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor
Where is the Winter Formal?
“It’s held in the fieldhouse.”
How much are tickets and when can students buy them?
“It’s $5 ahead of time and $10 at the door. Tickets are on sale on GoFan. So if you have that QR code, you can just go in and invite your ticket on for GoFan. If people only have cash, we have people selling tickets during lunch in all three cafeterias, so you can buy a ticket there, too, if you have cash.”
What is the dress code for Winter Formal?
“It’s semi-formal, it starts after the game but there’s some people who will dress more casual. I mean, it’s really up to you how you choose to dress.”
What activities will be there?
“There’ll be tables (where) people can sit and play games. We’ll have board games, cards, basketball (and) cornhole. So (if) people are not interested in dancing, they can play games.”
Shrivardan Atluri, student body president
How much are tickets and where can they be bought?
“Tickets are $5. You can buy them at all lunches. And then we have tickets that you can either buy on GoFan or you can buy them on paper. The (GoFan) link’s in the Carmel Senate (Instagram) bio. They’re $10 off the gate (and) $5 if you buy them now.”
When is the dance?
“The dance itself, it’s from 9 to 11 p.m. It’s right after the basketball game against Ben Davis.”
What activities and music will be at Winter Formal?
“We have a lot of activities like ping pong, basketball (and) dancing. The DJ (sophomore Coyer Paradise) is actually one of our students and he has a nice playlist lined up for all of us.”
0
Related Posts:
- Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…
- Q&A with teacher Laura Moore, photography and art How can you describe your work as a photographer? I have two avenues of photography, I have a license in photography education, and I carry a dual license. So I can teach English, but I can also teach photography. In…
- Local elections can have direct impact; students, teacher promote research, due diligence to select candidates The midterm elections on Nov. 8 will also include the Carmel Clay School Board elections. Current President Katie Browning and Vice President Louise Jackson will continue to serve; however, all three district seats are open. Candidates Sheldon Barnes, Jenny Brake,…
- Students feel pressure to enjoy their vacations While many students plan to go on vacation over winter break, senior Sadie Penix said she is staying home. “I actually prefer to stay home especially over Christmas and New Years because I just like to be home in the…
- Q&A: Mayor Jim Brainard discusses not running for mayor What caused you to make the decision to not run for mayor anymore? Our city is growing, it is successful and we have many exciting projects to come. I have often said I wanted to stay until those projects are…
- PLAYLIST: Best, worst Christmas songs [MUSE] As ACE Week draws to a close, most students are looking forward to the beginning of winter break, and often the holidays that come along with it. Since I grew up surrounded by music and played multiple instruments and my…