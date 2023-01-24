CyberPatriot to prepare for national finals competition in March

CyberPatriot will prepare for the national finals competition in March, following the semifinals competition which took place on Jan. 20. According to David Racovan, CyberPatriot leader and junior, the scores from semifinals will determine which teams qualify for the national finals.

“Club meetings (are) coming to a close, and if we make the national finals, we would start preparing for that,” he said. “To get to nationals, you have to be in the top 12 teams in the country out of around 2500 in the high school division. (Our school) has gotten to around rank 40 in the past, but this is the first time we’ve consistently been at a ranking in previous rounds that would suggest that we might make nationals.”

CyberPatriot sponsor Carey Anderson said scores from semifinals will be released in a couple of weeks.

She said, “We won’t know (the scores) immediately. The scoring system takes a couple of weeks. At the end of (semifinals), (the teams will) have a good idea if their number score will be enough (for nationals).”

Racovan said he is proud of the teams for their accomplishments.

Racovan said, “Whatever happens (at semifinals), it’s been a fun year, and I’d like to congratulate all CyberPatriot teams for doing so well this year. In the platinum division (top 30% of teams competing), we got 1st and 2nd place at the state competition last semester and 1st in the gold division (middle 40% of teams competing).”