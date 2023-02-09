Counseling Center to continue scheduling for juniors

Helena Wang
February 9, 2023
The counseling center is continuing scheduling for juniors for the 2023-2024 school year. Counselor Casey Danubio said counselors will be finishing their meetings with juniors.
Danubio said, “Counselors are currently meeting with each of their juniors to put in course requests for next school year and talk to their counselors about their future college or career plans. Scheduling technically should have ended on Friday, but we always have stragglers so we’re still finishing up.”
Junior Kotoe “Jodie” Yoshitomi said she met with her counselor two weeks ago to discuss her senior schedule and questions about applying to college.
She said, “I was concerned with my GPA because I have been told that some colleges look at (the) unweighted (GPA), but my counselor reassured me that the colleges I want to apply to won’t look at my unweighted GPA, so I was glad that I got to talk to her about that.”
Additionally, Danubio said counselors are starting to work on the diploma spreadsheet in preparation for graduation.
Danubio said, “The diploma spreadsheet houses each senior (and) all their graduation information including diploma type, walking in the ceremony and more. We make sure that (the diploma spreadsheet) looks perfect so our registrar and student activities offices can take it to get ready for graduation.”
To schedule an appointment with a counselor, click here.
