Senate to prepare questions, organize Brain Games for SSRTs

Senate members are beginning to plan Brain Games, which will begin on Feb. 10. Ben Boyce, Chair of Brain Games and junior, said the Brain Games is an intramural trivia competition that takes place from February to March.

“Brain Games is an intramural competition that we hold every year. It’s between SSRTs mostly and we also have some TCP teams,” Boyce said. “After (our first round on Feb. 10), we’ll have our final round sometime in March and that will air on CHTV.”

In order to prepare for the upcoming competition, Boyce said Senate members are currently making the bracket for SSRTs and trivia questions.

“Right now, I’m making the bracket (for Brain Games),” Boyce said. “After sign-ups (closed on Jan. 31), we (started kicking) into gear with making the questions and formatting them correctly for each round.”

Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said that she’s looking forward to Brain Games because many students can participate in it.

Foutz said, “That’s a fun activity and that’s been around for 30 (or) 40 years as an event here. (It’s) a lot of fun too.”