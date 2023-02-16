Key Club to host meeting Feb. 22, organize donation drives

Ethan Zhen, Key Club member and sophomore, listens to the key club officers as they discuss their plans for the meeting. The next meeting will be on Feb. 22.

Key Club will have its next meeting on Feb. 22, according to David Jiang, Key Club co-president and sophomore.

“In our last meeting, we mainly talked about new opportunities and our service project. We packaged goody bags for the Clay (Middle School) robotics team participants and volunteers,” Jiang said. “We are looking to expand to a couple of other opportunities for our members to be involved in.”

According to co-sponsor Allyson Ward, there are many service projects that are currently going on.

“One of our ongoing service projects is one we are doing for a local elementary school classroom to make a bench for their community. We also have a book drive for the Indy Book Project,” Ward said. “That drive will begin on Feb. 21 and go through March 13.”

Furthermore, Ward added that the Hamilton County Kids Coats drive is going to be ongoing until March.

“We also just added our first freshmen officer, Allen Qian, so we are super excited to involve him in our projects in the future,” Jiang said.