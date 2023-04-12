Chemistry Club’s Plans For Future Meetings

Members Hrithik Arcot (left) and Jonathan Yang (right) put ice into bags to pass out, for people to freeze the milk in. On April 20th, members of the chemistry club made ice cream since it’s a traditional experiment they do every year. “I always enjoy doing experiments in Chemistry Club, but the ice cream experiment is my favorite,” said Yang.

Chemistry Club is having their officer election again sometime within the next two months. They will introduce the officer elections and applications in the next meeting.

Grace Yang, Chemistry Club’s officer and senior, said interested members can fill out an application form and then in a future meeting the club will hold an election. During the election each candidate will talk about why the members should choose them and then the members will vote.

Chemistry Club has traditional experiments that they do each year such as creating ice cream or elephant toothpaste. Aakash Patel, Chemistry Club’s officer and senior, said after spring break they are going to be making s’mores. To burn the marshmallow they use a specific jelly that is flammable which helps cook.

Sponsor Scott Seymour defers all club decisions to the officers and the students. By Avani Gupta