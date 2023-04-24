Review: Tyler the Creator’s new album, “The Estate Sale,” connects to wide range of emotions [MUSE]

Singer and songwriter Tyler the Creator’s most recently released album has gained popularity on social media. The songs he chose to release were originally ones written for his album “Call Me if You Get Lost” in 2021 but did not make the initial cut. In 2023, he then released these songs on the new album “The Estate Sale.” While Tyler’s music typically appeals to avid rap listeners, this album has a variety of songs from fast to slow pacing and different genres to make it appealing to a more diverse group of people. His songs are based on his perspectives in different relationships and his different experiences. This allows for the songs to reach a wider audience as people can resonate with them more.

Tyler’s song choices for this album are unique and very diverse as songs such as “Stuntman” and “Lemonhead” are based on trap music. He then also includes songs such as “What a day” and “Heaven to me” which are soulful and build on the album’s jet-setting atmosphere.

Tyler touches on many of his experiences in his album as songs such as “Dogtooth” discuss his past relationships and his feelings. His song “Sorry not sorry” explains the anxiety and struggles that come with fame. He touches on the guilt he feels for not using his fame to shine light on the black community more. The overall album has a more unique style and includes songs that reflect on his past choices and experiences.

The cover photo of the album is an image of Tyler holding suitcases looking out into the distance as he walks. In addition to the image, the name of the album, “The Estate Sale,” signifies Tyler’s growth as he is reflecting and leaving behind negative qualities about himself. The term estate sale leaves the idea that a previous owner has passed and how there is a change. Tyler’s message for the album resembles his life as he is looking back on his past experiences and is moving away from his old ego. Tyler’s album is unique in comparison to his others as it is written to show a sign of growth and connect with new listeners.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.