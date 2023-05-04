A Line of Beauty: 2023 Met Gala in a nutshell, notes from a non-fashionista’s perspective

The Met Gala is the epitome of fashion for many of the country’s top celebrities from Rhianna to Kim Kardashian. This year, on May 1, stars had the opportunity to showcase their looks on the red carpet with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” There was much controversy surrounding this theme as Karl, while a fashion icon, was known to be fatphobic, racist and misogynistic; while there is no excusing these qualities, many celebrities still attended the Met this year, and so, I have decided to do a review of the looks.

Doja Cat and Jared Leto: Feline Fashion

To cat or to camp? That is the real question. Doja cat served cat on the runway Monday with her long, fluffy dress resembling a cat’s tail and facial makeup to make her features more feline. Honestly, the whole look screamed camp and while some people may hate her for that, I applaud the tribute to Lagerfeld’s cat in a non-gaudy way.

Jared Leto, on the other hand, was giving mascot. On the runway, Leto showed up in a cat costume, which appeared to mock the theme rather than exemplify it. However, this kind of scene is expected from the actor as his outfits push (and sometimes cross) the barrier between couture and costume. It was no doubt one of the most notable costumes on the runway, but not for the rightreasons.

Alton Mason and Lil Nas X: Euphoria and Coverage

Model Alton Mason and Artist Lil Nas X presented revealing looks from Monday’s Met Gala, which left viewers torn on whether they liked the outfits. While I love a good gender euphoria moment for the Met Gala, these looks were definitely not at the top of my list.

Alton Mason’s outfit was giving cheap doily lace, and while it pulled inspiration from Channel’s Couture wedding dresses, was a bit too showy for me.

Lil Nas’s outfit was more about glitter than fabric, which leaves me torn over the look. Surely, this outfit is memorable, and some people really enjoyed the look, but celebrities may consider covering up a bit more for the Met Gala. Overall, not my favorite look.

Emma Chamberlain: Fashion Foward or Flop?

While she is truly one of the most popular fashion icons of social media, Emma Chamberlain’s look was rather overdone and somewhat criticized by fans on Instagram. The cropped silhouette on her blue suit heavily resembles her look from last year, which makes me quite leery about applauding the outfit right away. Plus, the somewhat unfinished lining of the shirt makes the fabric look cheaper instead of designer. Fortunately, Emma Chamberlain can pull off MOST of the clothes she wears, and the look seems to somewhat fit with the theme, so this one fell in the middle for me.

Rhianna and A$AP Rocky: Power Couple?

Rhianna’s quick change from the hotel to the red carpet was 2 words: Worth It! Her take on the classic white and flowered Karl Lagerfeld looks popped on the runway and looked stunning on her as always. A$AP’s look, on the other hand, did not come together for me. I wish that his fit complimented RiRi’s dress more, but he stayed true to his personal fashion taste and emulated Karl’s style; unfortunately, I think the denim, blazer, and plaid clashed too much to bring this piece together, and rather looked like a hodgepodge of fabric. But hey, to each their own!

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (for The Last of Us lovers)

Pedro Pascal made a statement with his long, red trench coat and contrasting boots, shorts and tie (all black). While I appreciate the pop of red, I dislike the shorts which fall right above the knee which seem a bit too casual for the red carpet. Alternatively, I love when we get a new male fashion look instead of a simple black-and-white look. The pop of color was refreshing, if not executed exactly to my liking. Overall, it was giving Gaston and not in a good way.

Bella Ramsey, the other co-star of The Last of Us, also excited the runway with their black and white look. For their first Met Gala, they stunned the crowd with a black bedazzled suit and pants overlayed with a longer skirt. This fit emulated feminine and masculine energy and I enjoyed the take on the theme.

Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway: Classic White Pieces

The look we got from pop singer Dua Lipa was elegant and breathtaking. For her look, Lipa wore a classic Channel wedding gown which perfectly formed her figure and made her pop on the runway. The dress was popular in the 1995-1996 Channel runway show, and it tells a story of the past (because it is part of the past). Lipa’s dark hair matched well with the white and black cording around the dress, and while the look was more simple, it was MAJOR to see on the red carpet Monday.

Anne Hathaway’s outfit was definitely one of my favorites this year. Hathaway showed up in a beautiful white Atelier Versace dress with gold safety pins holding the dress together. The outfit was chic and had Channel influences in her dress as well. Her fingerless gloves were elegant and the Tweed added an element of texture that was much appreciated.

Special Mentions: Beautiful In Black