A5 to prepare homecoming booth

The Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics Club (A5) will participate in the Homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. They will have a booth where they will sell a number of items.

Feryal Haider, A5 president and senior, said the booth will be similar to the booth the club had last year.

“(Our booth last year) had a partnership with MochiJoy, which is a donut company in Indianapolis,” Haider said. “Those sold really well, and they have a bunch of really fun flavors, so we’ll be selling those again. Along with that we’ll probably be selling items from our Creative Director’s jewelry company and A5 merch.” Haider said she is looking forward to hosting the booth again.

“I am super excited about the booth because it’s a great way to reach out to new members and people who might not typically come to A5 meetings,” she said. “It’s also a great way to spread our club’s message and our mission. It’s just a great way to get everyone really excited (for the year).”

Club sponsor Allen Wheeler said he was also excited for the homecoming booth.

Wheeler said, “I’m looking forward to other students being able to experience various Asian cultures.”





