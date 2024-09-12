Speech and Debate Club prepares for upcoming novice tournament on Sept. 28

CHS Speech and Debate Club held their first official meeting on Aug. 27 in the school’s media center. According to club sponsor Joseph McMillan, since then, the club members have already started practicing for their novice tournament on Sept. 28.

“We use August and September to really help build those [foundational] skills,” McMillan said. “At the end of September, we host an intersquad tournament. Specifically our novice students participate… and they get really good feedback and they’re in an environment they’re already familiar with. It gives them the opportunity to practice those skills.”

Freshman member Amy Xu said that one of the things she is most excited for are the tournaments.

“I’m not sure whether or not I will be attending it [the novice tournament] yet due to scheduling issues,” she said, “but if I’m able to, I feel like it would be a really good way to get a feel on Speech and Debate club. This club will definitely help me improve my public speaking abilities and writing skills.”

Additionally, Xu said she is excited to not only hone her skills, but also spend more time with her friends.

“I heard a lot of people say that Speech and Debate is an extremely tight-knit community,” Xu said, “and I feel like that will definitely elevate my freshman year experience.”