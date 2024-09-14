  • CHS HOMECOMING PEP RALLY AND PARADE ON SEPT. 20
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Administration plans for new diploma requirements

Ayaan Nadeem
September 14, 2024
Ayaan Nadeem
Principal Tim Phares sits in the Administration Office. Phares said administration is going to navigate the new diploma requirements to make sure students are prepared.

Indiana has new proposed diploma requirements starting with the graduating class of 2029. Multiple classes were no longer be required for students to obtain their diploma, including economics, Algebra II and more.

According to Principal Tim Phares, administration is trying to navigate these new changes.

“(Ultimately) our hands our tied when it comes to the new diploma requirements. We can give input, but the state determines what is required for students to take,” Phares said. “The good thing is that our students have always exceeded what students are required to take. Our goal is still to maintain the rigor that we expect our students to have, and continue to offer that.”

Senior Alice Mayer said the new diploma requirements are going to be harmful for students.

“Looking at the new diploma requirements, I think its not going to be very beneficial for students. It really isn’t gonna prepare them for college as much as the current diploma requirements have,” Mayer said.

Phares said administration is trying to prepare students for college as best as possible.

“We get that not every student at Carmel is going to go on to a four year college. However the majority of students here are expecting to attend a four year college. If the minimum requirements for the state are less than those a college or a university requires, we have to be able to articulate that. We don’t want our students to be held at a disadvantage then a student from a neighboring state,” he said.

Phares said administration will continue to effectively communicate with parents and students about these issues.

