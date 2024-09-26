Carmel Computer Honors Society outlines plans for the 2024-2025 school year

Salima Sher CSHS officers present the meeting agenda to members during the CSHS meeting on Sept. 9. Maanav Rajesh, CSHS president and senior, said, “We are planning on going to elementary schools and middle schools and teaching people and teaching kids basic computer science things such as staying safe online and cyberbullying.”

Carmel Computer Honors Society (CSHS) held their first meeting of the 2024-2025 school year in media center classrooms two and three on Sept. 9. The executive board presented expectations for the year and ideas for this year’s Homecoming pep rally booth. According to Maanav Rajesh, CSHS president and senior, stipulations of CSHS membership include attending meetings, abiding by the CHS and CSHS Code of Conduct and completing the required five volunteer hours per semester.

Rajesh said, “What people expect from this club is we do a lot of computer science related volunteering work.” Volunteer hours must be computer science specific and not used to fulfill volunteer hour requirements for other clubs.

CSHS members will provide technological assistance to residents at Majestic Care of Carmel on Sept. 28.

CSHS sponsor Carey Anderson said, “A lot of our elderly are struggling, getting phishing attempts and can’t use the technology. They need our help.”

CSHS meetings will be held on the second Monday of each month in media center classrooms two and three going forward.