Science Olympiad kickstarts its season through event specific workshops

As the Science Olympiad season starts for the new school year, the club is holding workshops that students can attend.

Science Olympiad officer Ava Liao said that the officer team has been leading event specific workshops.

“Right now, we are holding workshops for members that go over every event through short lessons and interactive labs,” she said. “This is to prepare for the upcoming tryout week where members can show what they know and, later, compete in our annual Carmel Scrimmage, which is a competition (CHS) runs.”

Additionally, Science Olympiad coach Cynthia Henry said that after school meetings are busy in these coming weeks.

“After school meetings are divided up into different workshops where the officers are giving presentations to students interested in each event,” she said, “(The officer team) tells them what to do to be successful in each event: what to study for in study events and how to build things for build events.”

Liao also encourages any students interested in STEM to join Science Olympiad.

“To join Science Olympiad, all students have to do is turn in the code of conduct, information form, and dues before Sept. 16.”