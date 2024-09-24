Esports Team Shares Enthusiasm for the New School Year

  • CHS HOMECOMING PEP RALLY AND PARADE ON SEPT. 20
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Fashion Forward
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon "It Ends With Us"?
Places on Main Tier List
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles doesn't deserve bronze
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Students, teacher, reflect on the importance of creative hobbies
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Connections: September 17
Wordle: September 16
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 16
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
Esports Team Shares Enthusiasm for the New School Year

Eileen Roh
September 24, 2024
Senior and varsity member of the Esports Smash Ultimate team, Christopher Cunningham, poses for a picture. He said that he’s enthusiastic about representing Carmel High School one last time before graduating.

The Esports team has been meeting every Tuesday in the library’s multimedia lab to hone their skills and build team rapport in preparation for competing in upcoming competitive events.

According to Tyler Kern, assistant coach of the Esports team, members have been busy getting back into the rhythm of things.

“We had tryouts for the last two weeks and did a couple different tournaments to place kids on varsity and JV,” Kern said. “We’ll have a few weeks of pre-season where we get our kids to play against other high schools in Indiana before the regular season starts. Getting varsity settled has also been a big focus.”

Particularly important in the Esports team is teamwork, especially in the beginning of the year when students may be greeted with new faces and different team compositions. It’s crucial to facilitate a sense of familiarity and trust between Esports team members.

Kern states, “People don’t realize the amount of teamwork and participation that goes into Esports. Students need to be able to trust and rely on each other. That’s why communication and making sure players are on the same page is so important to us. That’s why we practice, and why we won state for the past two years.”

Christopher Cunningham, senior and varsity member of the Esports Smash Ultimate team, shares this sentiment and expresses his eagerness for the new school year. Because this is his fourth and final year on the team, he intends to make it his best.

“We met last Tuesday just to practice and discuss some team expectations,” Cunningham said. “Coach Kern got with the varsity team and talked about other schools’ teams that could cause us problems this year and other strategic stuff. I think that’s really important, because we need to know what we gotta focus on to win.”

When asked about any concerns or statements he had regarding the new school year and incoming freshman students, Cunningham answered, “There’s a few (freshmen). Unfortunately, none of them are on varsity, but there’s one or two on JV. That’s good because a lot of the varsity (members) are seniors, so next year, only one of them is coming back. We need a lot of those newer players so that they can step up and take our places.”

