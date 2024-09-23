Carmel Choirs prepare for their upcoming performances in September, December and March

All choirs are in a rush to prepare for their fall concert on Sept. 26. On top of that, the choirs are already starting to anticipate their performances for Holiday Spectacular during the first week of December. Both Ambassadors and Accents are preparing for national competitions in March.

According to choir director Katherine Kouns, “It’s crunch time and everyone is just trying to get things memorized and get everything fine-tuned. Tickets go on sale for the public Sept. 15 (for the Sept. 26 concert). This concert usually sells out the auditorium, so it’ll be a very crowded concert.”

Julia Peng, president of Accents and senior, said Accents is extremely busy with preparing for their upcoming fall concert, Holiday Spectacular, and competition pieces. “We’ve also started our competition show, which we’re competing in the spring with. Every year we have a different competition set, which is a 20-minute performance that has a different theme each time. This year, we’re doing something unlike we’ve ever done before.”

Kouns said, “One thing that is outside of the ordinary this year is that we are taking Accents and Ambassadors to show choir nationals in Nashville, Tenn. in March. It’s the first we’ve ever done this competition, so that’s really exciting and it might be some of the toughest competition they’ve ever faced. This year we have a lot of new music and hopefully a lot of progress with the new groups.”