A5 to plan for future meetings, reflect on homecoming booth success

The Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics Club (A5) participated in the Homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Their booth sold a number of different Asian cultural items. Feryal Haider, A5 president and senior, said she thought the booth was successful.

“The booth actually went really well,” Haider said. “The weather was kind of difficult, but we still sold a lot of items. We sold the same stuff as last year, but we added a few items like henna, and that was pretty popular.

“I thought it was really fun, it was kind of different than selling typical items, (like just) food items, so I’m pretty happy about the booth.”

Club sponsor Allison Hargrove said she agreed with Haider, and the booth was an exciting start to the year.

“I thought the homecoming booth went great,” Hargrove said. “We had strong sales and definitely made connections with kids, maybe leading to increased membership.”

Moving forward, Haider said the club’s next meeting will be on Sept. 27 to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

“The main thing that we’re going to be doing is just some crafts,” Haider said. “We’re gonna have lantern making with a bunch of different patterns, paper and stuff, and then we’ll have tea lights that people can put in their lanterns.

“We’ll also be doing like bracelet making and have mooncakes for people to sample, and we’ll have a few different flavors so everybody can try a little bit,” she added.