Quiz Bowl discusses preparation techniques for kickoff tournament on Oct. 5

Quiz Bowl will participate in their first tournament of the year, the Indiana Kickoff Tournament, at Purdue on Oct. 5. The club members have been working towards honing their skills, especially new members, said club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske.

“Our primary goal (for the tournament) is to introduce newer players to the game,” said Cinkoske. “There’s a JV team that’s going, and for most of (the students) it will be their first tournament.”

Additionally, Cinkoske said that they have especially been focusing on team-building and thorough practices to prepare students.

“Generally, our practices consist of reading through packets of questions and answering those. Also, we do tryouts to figure out what strengths students have to match them up into teams based on their strengths,” Cinkoske said.

Rebecca Li, returning member and sophomore, said that she has picked up a lot of skills from her practice.

“Even though I enjoy and find learning information easy, my memory is not always the best and I always second-doubt myself.” Li said. “But Quiz Bowl taught me to be more confident in what I know by forcing me to revisit and constantly remember what I’ve learned. I will definitely make time for future (tournaments).”





