New cat cafe in Carmel emphasizes healthy environment for cat adoption

Pawz Pet Cafe on Gradle Drive opened on June 8, 2024, and has already consumed Carmel’s media coverage. Appearing on Current Publishing, FOX59-TV, and the IndyStar, the “relaxing and cozy environment,” according to the cafe’s owner, Robert Zhao, was thoroughly advertised. The cafe offers a variety of services, but is best known for the cat lounge in which visitors can enjoy the company of 25 cats for 30 minutes at a time. Birthday parties for up to two hours are another popular event. Customers are also welcomed to enjoy the cafe stocked with boba tea, coffee, and snacks, which sits right next to the cat lounge. All cats, Zhao confirmed, are rescued and are available for adoption.

Zhao, a Carmel landlord for ten years, utilized his position to keep the relocated business’s building and follow through with his childhood dreams to make Pawz Pet Cafe.

He said, “I have two passions since I was growing up. I want to open a bakery because it (smells) good, and I also want a pet store. And if someday I want to move, I want to leave something behind, like a gathering spot where people can laugh and talk.”

To start the business, Zhao reached out to Paws on my Heart, a nonprofit rescue for cats in Muncie, Indiana. Created by Martha Strong, Paws on my Heart rescues strays, cats from kill shelters, pregnant cats, or cats surrendered by owners, and tries to give them a home. Teri Garske, Paws on my Heart volunteer, said the organization was foster-based, meaning the rescued cats will be placed in homes verified by Strong. Through this nonprofit, 25 cats are available at Pawz Pet Cafe, and 20 at Carmel’s PetCo. Garske expressed the 1,500 adoptions Pawz on my Heart foresees annually, and claimed the number was continuously growing.

The opportunity to open Pawz Pet Cafe was obliging, according to Garske, and promotes more cat adoption locally.

“We’re just fortunate to have space here in the cafe, and being a part of Carmel’s first cat bakery cafe,” she said.

Through Paws on my Heart, Pawz Pet Cafe promotes a thorough application for all customers interested in adoption in order to find the best home for every cat. Garske said this includes examining the adopter’s income to assure they can afford the necessary materials and lifestyle for the cat. They also strive to make sure any currently owned pets will not have a negative impact on the incoming kitty.

Garske said Pawz Pet Cafe takes the application process very seriously, and communication doesn’t stop after adoption.

“Once the cats are adopted, we do like the adopters to stay in touch with us if they have any issues after adoption, you know we’ve got resources for them so they don’t have to necessarily take a cat to the vet. And you know we’ll always take our adopted cats back versus taking them to the shelter. We like to know our families,” she said.

Additionally, the safety and comfortability of the cats are extremely valued while on Pawz Pet Cafe premises, as explained by Zhao. He said the business spends a large sum on toys and buildings for the cats, and the lounge offers many towers, structures, and beds for the kitties to enjoy. Everyday, Zhao confirmed a “dedicated employee” takes on the role of “Cat Carer” to preserve cleanliness in the room, “The other thing that differs us from other pet stores is the cleanliness, the smell. We have people, even on our off days, in two hour shifts to come here and clean. They scoop up litter, feed the cats, ensure the customers’ gentle treatment with the animals, and pick up accidents.”

Pawz Pet Cafe also launched an organic litter that is odor free, called Pidan Tofu & Bentonite Clay Cat Litter. The organization is a state distributor for this litter, which is meant to travel extra measures for cat health. Zhao said this litter, among other merchandise in the store, is the main source of business growth at Pawz Pet Cafe.

Lily Garske, a Carmel High School sophomore and Teri Garske’s daughter, works as a barista and Cat Carer for the cafe. She said her main desire to work at the cafe was fueled by her general love for cats, and because her mom was involved. She contended, “After a stressful day, just having a cat on your lap is a relief.”

Zhao elaborated on the stress-relieving qualities relaxing in the cat lounge had for customers with stressful lives or depression, and said cat therapy was an interesting way to cheer one up. “I personally feel like I am so relaxed when I’m with them- I mean, I’m the owner and sometimes I come in after hours.They’ll come up to you and want to be petted, and when your hand goes through the furs, it is so relaxing.”

Lily said the relaxation as well as welcoming setting attributed to her love for being a barista, and interacting with customers.

“A lot of people like a positive energy, and I feel like that’s a lot with the cats not only, but back here it’s very much being very social with them and with the cats it’s just being around here and comfortable with them,” she said.





