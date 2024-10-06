Administrators to finish construction project after fall break

CHS administrators have been working to finish the natatorium construction project since 2021. According to Principal Tim Phares, the project is nearing completion.

“So construction projects are always like moving targets. Although originally we planned to finish the project coming into July, it is now going to be finishing here in October,” Phares said.

Phares said this project will have multiple different effects on everyone.

“I think the most important thing to note is that this building won’t just be affecting high school students. This will be a place for the entire community, and they can all benefit from it. For example the swimming area specifically, is being used by community kids all day long. On top of that, we will be reopening Door 21, which will just help with daily operations,” he said.

Senior Riley Abernathy said she is excited for the construction project to be finished.

“This project has been happening for since I was a freshman, and I am really excited to actually be able to see and take advantage of the facilities before I graduate,” she said