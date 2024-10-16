CYAP’s Annual Mental Health Fundraising Drive Promotes Mental Health Awareness, Improves Wellness of Students

The Carmel Youth Assistance Program (CYAP), created in fall 2015 to help strengthen youth through community involvement, has recently concluded its Mental Health Fundraising Drive with the intent of raising awareness of those struggling with mental health.

Maggie Figge, a member of the CYAP staff, said the fundraiser’s proceeds will be used to directly fund mental health services for uninsured youth and establish safe environments for individuals to express their feelings and connect with peers.

“We hope this campaign will increase the awareness in our community about how many youth are struggling with their mental health and the effect that can have not just on their lives, but their friends, siblings, families, schools and our community,” she said. “By strengthening financial support for the CYAP, the fundraiser can help establish and maintain mental health programs and services, ensuring they are available to youth over the long term.”

Junior Cheryl Yu is the president of the Create and Donate club which has donated to the CYAP in the past and is an advocate for mental health awareness. She said she empathizes with the difficulties imposed by mental issues and believes this fundraiser could help support some of these problems.

“Especially in the school setting, I see lots of cases of anxiety regarding grade expectations and upcoming tests,” Yu said. “I think fundraisers are a great way to raise awareness. The (CYAP) has amazing resources such as their mentor and mentee program where they have a role model that can directly help youth with the issues they are facing.”

In addition, Figge said the fundraiser supported youth beyond just presenting financial relief or awareness.

“We plan to follow up on the outcomes of funded programs over time, such as the number of counseling sessions provided, and getting testimonials from participants about the mental health support that was provided,” she said. “Educators and staff can be trained to recognize mental health issues and respond appropriately. This includes understanding when to refer students to (CYAP) or other mental health services and how to foster a supportive classroom environment.”

Zahra Azu, an officer of this school’s Mental Health Promotion club, said she shares the goal of striving to promote mental wellness for students, particularly surrounding academics.

She said, “I think mental health awareness is one of the pieces to the puzzle in helping those who experience mental health problems. Awareness is one of the best ways to reduce the stigma and help people build up the courage to seek help. It’s the first step to conquering challenges that come with mental health issues.”





